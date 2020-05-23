Man shot multiple times in West Plains, suspect in custody

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in West Plains on Saturday, May 23.

Police say they took a call around 3 p.m. for an altercation between two males at a trailer park on Lanton Road. Officers say that altercation resulted in one man shooting the other repeatedly.

The victim of the shooting was transported to the Ozarks Medical Center. Currently, there is no word on his condition. The shooter is in custody, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be posted as they arrive.