Man sentenced to several decades in prison for role in double murder

TUNAS, Mo. — Following up on a crime we told you about over two years ago.

Billy “Sage” Medley will spend several decades in prison for his role in a double murder.

Joe and Brandy Allen were killed inside there Tunas, Missouri home back in 2018.

Police say Medley and Jeffery Stevenson broke in and shot them.

Both men were trying to steal the couple’s vehicles.

Medley was charged with nine crimes and on Monday, Sept. 15, 2020, was sentenced to 48 years behind bars.

Jeffery Stevenson will be back in court next month for a plea hearing.

