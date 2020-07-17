Man sentenced for 2017 killing of West Plains man

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — Nearly three years after a West Plains man was shot and killed outside of a gas station, the man charged with killing him received a prison sentence.

Jorge Rosadilla-Gonzales was sentenced to 15 years for second-degree murder and 15 years for unlawful use of a weapon for the killing of John Barbrow in 2017.

Rosadilla-Gonzales submitted an Alford Plea, meaning he admits there is enough evidence to convict him but he does not admit guilt. His sentences will run concurrently.

Surveillance footage shows Rosadilla-Gonzales inside the Snappy Mart in West Plains talking to Barbrow.

Moments later Barbrow was shot just outside the store and Rosadilla-Gonzales was arrested and charged.