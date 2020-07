SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 58-year-old man is charged with multiple counts of rape, domestic assault and kidnapping after an incident spanning four days.

According to Springfield Police, Cole Jackson held a woman against her will from June 25 to June 29, 2020. During that time, the victim says Jackson beat, tased and sexually assaulted her numerous times.

Police say her injuries and evidence at the scene correlate with her statement.

Jackson pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.