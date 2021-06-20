Man loses around 100 pounds while raising awareness for Alzheimer’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Saturday, June 19, Mark Applegate ran and walked over 38 miles on the Frisco Highline Trail from Bolivar to Springfield. Applegate did this to help raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

Applegate used to wight around 360 pounds before he started running. Now, Applegate has lost around 100 pounds because of running along with some lifestyle changes.

Appelgate’s mother and uncle both suffer from dementia and Applegate is warning others to take the disease seriously.

“Mark Applegate/raising money to help end Alzheimer’s “The more you can know earlier the better because if you can know early enough you can do prevention, there’s not prevent, but things you can do that might stave it off,” said Applegate. “If you’re like me, where it might sort of kind of run in the family a little bit, you can try to do things like run 38.4 miles, don’t do that. But you could do things like anything that’s good for your heart is good for your brain. So, start exercising, start losing weight.”

Applegate’s goal is to raise $5,280 which is a very specific number. How did he come up with that number? Well, his mother used to joke about how old she was claiming she was approximately 5,280 years old.