CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Mainto, Illinois was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, by an anchor, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reports.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Craig Gathmann, 55, was underway with the anchor still in the water. The tension in the rope caused the anchor to leave the water and strike Gathmann, according to the MSHP. He was pronounced dead at the Lake Regional Hospital.

Next of kin have been notified.

MSHP reports he was not wearing a safety device.