Man is dead after hitting an embankment and overturning in Camden County

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
fatal car crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead after hitting an embankment and overturning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Robert Goin, 29, was traveling southbound on Missouri Route 5 when he was unable to handle a curve crossing the center line and hit a delineator post. He then overcorrected traveled off the right side of the roadway struck an embankment and overturned. Goin was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports he was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident and his vehicle was totaled.

This is Troop F’s 69th fatal accident this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now