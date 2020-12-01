Man is dead after hitting an embankment and overturning in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead after hitting an embankment and overturning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Robert Goin, 29, was traveling southbound on Missouri Route 5 when he was unable to handle a curve crossing the center line and hit a delineator post. He then overcorrected traveled off the right side of the roadway struck an embankment and overturned. Goin was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports he was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident and his vehicle was totaled.

This is Troop F’s 69th fatal accident this year.