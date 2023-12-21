SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the men accused in the accidental shooting death of an Evangel University student in 2020 will be in court for a plea hearing today.

Terry Robinson faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and making a false report.

Robinson and Angelito Silva were both charged in the incident.

After accidentally shooting Tyree Crenshaw when they didn’t know the gun was loaded, the two told police it was a drive-by shooting.

Silva pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.