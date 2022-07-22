SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the two people involved in the shooting of an Evangel student in 2020 pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after a plea agreement Friday (7/22/22).

Angelito Silva faces up to two years of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to his role in the death of 19-year-old Tyree Crenshaw.

The other man involved, Terry Robinson, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and making a false report. Robinson has a pre-trial conference scheduled for July 26.

Silva was originally charged with making a false report and a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.

According to a Springfield Police probable cause statement, the death was the result of an accidental discharge of a gun.