SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in central Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of West Madison at 10:45 p.m. for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound and administered first aid until medical help arrived.

The victim was taken to a Springfield hospital in life-threatening condition, and SPD says that as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, his condition has not changed.

SPD is investigating the incident. While no arrests have been made at this time, SPD says there is not an ongoing threat to the public.