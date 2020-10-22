Man gets more than 3 years in prison in road rage case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A southwestern Missouri man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for a road rage incident.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 30-year-old William Duval of Springfield was sentenced Oct. 14 after admitting that he waved a gun during the incident in June 2019.

A plea agreement says Duval was driving in Springfield when he possibly drifted into another lane, prompting another driver to honk. Duval made an obscene gesture and then flashed a 9mm pistol. Police who stopped Duval after the incident learned he had several prior felony convictions.

Federal law prohibits convicted felons of possessing a gun.

