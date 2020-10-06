Man from Springfield working as a teacher in China pleads guilty to sexually exploiting student

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Springfield who worked as a teacher in China pled guilty Monday to sexually exploiting one of his former students.

According to a press release, 47-year-old Curtis J. Baldwin attempted to blackmail one of his former students into sending him pornographic images. Baldwin pled guilty to one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to the Office of Timothy Garrison, Baldwin worked as an English language teacher in China for EF Education First. He returned to Springfield in November 2019. When he returned, Baldwin contacted a 12-year-old former student, identified in court documents Jane Doe, via the WeChat application.

Court records say, Baldwin told Jane Doe he had video footage that showed her engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and threatened to post the video on the internet unless she sent him images and a video of herself engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

“Jane Doe’s father saw the WeChat messages and contacted EF Education First China School authorities,” the release says.

In March 2020, federal authorities searched Baldwin’s home and seized his MacBook Pro containing child pornography files, including multiple videos of minor Chinese females engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Federal statutes say Baldwin is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole and up a sentence of 50 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after completing a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.