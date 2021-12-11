Man faces several charges in the shooting of a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin M. Jackman (Greene County)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Republic Road around 10:50 p.m. Friday, December 10.  

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and drove off the roadway onto East Amory Court in Springfield.  

The driver was armed with a shotgun and fired at the trooper. The trooper was struck and sustained serious injuries. The trooper returned fire and the suspect fled on foot.  

The trooper was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the report.  

During the investigation, Justin M. Jackman, 37, of Bolivar was identified as a person of interest and at approximately 7:25 a.m. on December 11, Jackman was located.  

Jackman was transported to the Greene County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.  

The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Jackman with:  

  • First-degree assault  
  • Armed criminal action 
  • Felony possession of a firearm 
  • Resisting arrest 

Jackman is being held without bond.  

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.  

This is an ongoing investigation.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now