Man faces several charges in the shooting of a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Republic Road around 10:50 p.m. Friday, December 10.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and drove off the roadway onto East Amory Court in Springfield.
The driver was armed with a shotgun and fired at the trooper. The trooper was struck and sustained serious injuries. The trooper returned fire and the suspect fled on foot.
The trooper was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the report.
During the investigation, Justin M. Jackman, 37, of Bolivar was identified as a person of interest and at approximately 7:25 a.m. on December 11, Jackman was located.
Jackman was transported to the Greene County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.
The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Jackman with:
- First-degree assault
- Armed criminal action
- Felony possession of a firearm
- Resisting arrest
Jackman is being held without bond.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.