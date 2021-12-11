Man faces several charges in the shooting of a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Republic Road around 10:50 p.m. Friday, December 10.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and drove off the roadway onto East Amory Court in Springfield.

The driver was armed with a shotgun and fired at the trooper. The trooper was struck and sustained serious injuries. The trooper returned fire and the suspect fled on foot.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the report.

During the investigation, Justin M. Jackman, 37, of Bolivar was identified as a person of interest and at approximately 7:25 a.m. on December 11, Jackman was located.

Jackman was transported to the Greene County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Jackman with:

First-degree assault

Armed criminal action

Felony possession of a firearm

Resisting arrest

Jackman is being held without bond.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.