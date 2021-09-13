Man faces charges in connection to a fatal shooting on Kearney Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man on Keaney Street in August.

Cody J. Westmoreland, 24-years-old, is charged with 2nd-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, and 1st-degree robbery.

James Masters was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound behind the Village Mart Conoco gas station on Kearney Street on August 13th.

Officers responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. and began life-saving measures before Masters was taken to a nearby hospital. Masters later succumbed to his injuries.

Video surveillance from the Village Mart and another nearby business showed Masters interacting with the occupants of a black truck that was parked beside him.

A silver Pontiac then pulled into the parking lot and slowly passed by Masters’s vehicle, and then drove around the gas station before exiting the parking lot.

Masters went into the gas station and then exited. As he was standing outside his open door, the silver Pontiac pulled into the parking spot nearest to him, with the passenger side facing Masters.

Masters talked with the passenger before falling to the ground. The silver Pontiac then drove away.

Multiple witnesses heard two gunshots and saw the silver car leave the area where Masters was shot.

About half an hour later, officers responded to a scene where a robbery took place at 2 p.m.

The victim said he was robbed at gunpoint by two men driving a silver Pontiac and wearing white bandanas and all-black clothing.

According to the victim, the passenger pointed a gun at him and fired into the vehicle, instructing him to give his property to them.

The victim gave them his black backpack, which held his cellphone and credit card, among other items. The suspects threatened to shoot up his house if he called the police.

Police learned that a stolen credit card belonging to the victim was used at local businesses in the area after the robbery occurred. A white male wearing black clothing was seen on surveillance video at those locations.

A black truck was located in several separate locations that the victim’s phone was registering to. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the drug and the driver was identified as Garrett Eagle.

Eagle had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for First Degree Robbery. Police searched the truck and found Eagle to be in possession of controlled substances, narcotics paraphernalia, and the victim’s cell phone.

Eagle told police he was not in the vehicle at the time of the shooting at Village Mart Conoco gas station but was picked up afterward.

Eagle also stated that he had information about the shooter but did not want to give the name. After being confronted with evidence showing he was at the shooting, Eagle changed his story.

Eagle admitted to being inside the silver Pontiac during the shooting but claimed he didn’t shoot Masters or rob the other victim. Eagle says the shooting happened because Masters owed him money.

Eagle identified the shooter as Westmoreland.

Westmoreland stated to police that he was the driver and Eagle was the shooter during both incidents.