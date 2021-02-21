Man drowns, another hospitalized after falling through ice

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– One man has drowned and another man is hospitalized after both fell through ice on Swan Creek near Forsyth, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the two men started to walk on the ice when the ice gave way and both men fell in. The men were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The report states Leo Satepaudoodle, 33, of Tusla, Oklahoma, died Sunday, Feb. 21.

Demarco McCoy, 30, of Tusla, Oklahoma, is currently hospitalized and in serious condition.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth Police Department, Central Taney County Fire Protection District, Western Taney County Fire District, Forsyth Fire Department, and Branson Fire Department all helped with the recovery efforts.