SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police have confirmed a man is dead in the 900 block of North Glenn.

The Springfield Police Department says the man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

A vehicle left the area at the same time shots were heard, but police say they are not certain whether the two are connected at this time.

SPD is still in the area and has set up a large perimeter and are working to collect as much evidence as possible.

