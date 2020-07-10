Man charged in woman’s shooting death at St. Louis store

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot a woman outside a St. Louis clothing store over an ongoing fight about money and their children.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Nolin Holder, of St. Louis, was arrested and charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Wednesday night death of 21-year-old Malasia Pruitt.

Police say Holder concealed a gun inside a bag, confronted Pruitt outside the Gen X clothing store in the Fountain Park neighborhood and shot her.

Police say surveillance video shows a muzzle flash inside the bag Nolin had pointed at Pruitt.

