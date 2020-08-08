Man charged in Joplin shooting death at a storage unit

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Carthage man is charged with first-degree murder in a December 2019 shooting death of a man at a storage unit.

Mason Roach is also charged with armed criminal action after 36-year-old Jonathan Powell was shot at the storage unit in west Joplin.

Roach is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on Miami, Oklahoma, on unrelated charges. The Joplin Globe reports court records say Roach forced a woman to drive with him to the storage unit, and shot Powell as he walked toward the car.

The woman told police Roach was upset because he had found messages between her and Powell.