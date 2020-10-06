Man charged in connection to Springfield fatal crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One man has been charged in connection to a crash that happened in Springfield Monday night.

20-year-old Andrew Hammond has been charged with:

First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Second-degree murder

One other man has been arrested in this case but has not been charged.

The crash happened near the intersection of Fairway Avenue and East Bennet Street Monday night.

The crash occurred when a box truck left the scene of possible car break-ins at an apartment complex. Springfield Police Officers followed the truck attempting to stop it, but the truck fled and later crashed into a car driven by a 60-year-old woman.

Hammond and the other suspect were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the woman had severe injuries and later died.

This is a developing story.