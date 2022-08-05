CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man in Camdenton was arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in connection to a shooting, according to a Camden County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Corbin L. Everitt, 36, of Sunshine Beach was arrested after deputies responded to a 1:50 a.m. call about a shooting victim. When the deputies arrived at the 500 block of Nuttall Oak Road, they found that the person who was shot was already taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies were told that the shooting was the result of an argument that Everitt had been a part of.

Everitt allegedly took out a pistol and fired at the victim, hitting him under the left arm. Everitt then ran.

Deputies and Sunrise Beach Police Department officers combed the area looking for Everitt in heavy thunderstorms that slowed down the search. Around 8 a.m. Everitt was found hiding in a beauty salon. His family members reportedly helped him evade the police and deputies and helped him hide there.

According to the press release, Everitt was charged with two felony charges: second-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility without bond.

In May of this year, Everitt had a one-year jail sentence suspended and was put on two years of probation after a stealing charge. Previously, he was charged with driving without a proper license and possession,