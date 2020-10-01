Man arrested on charges of murder of man from Cole Camp, Missouri

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

This photo is courtesy of the Benton County Missouri Sheriff’s Office.

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Benton County Missouri Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 29, around 2:30 p.m. Caleb Self, 22, from Cole Camp, Missouri was arrested in Sedalia, Missouri. The arrest is the result of an investigation of the murder of Matthew Reyburn, 21, who is also from Cole Camp, Missouri.

Reyburn was found dead at his home in May of 2019. Self is being held without bond until his arraignment date in October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

