Man arrested after shots fired from moving vehicle in Lake Ozark

LAKE OZARK, Mo.– A man is behind bars after reportedly firing shots from a vehicle and assaulting officers in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

According to the report, around 4 p.m. on Friday, April 23, the Lake Ozarks Police Department was dispatched to the area of 1140 Bagnell Dam Boulevard for shots being fired from a moving vehicle. There were also calls around the same time about a man in the middle of the street causing problems and threatening passing vehicles.

Officers arrived on the scene detaining a man and woman. The man was combative and physically assaulted the officer in the process of taking him into custody.

Based on an initial investigation, the man fired 12 rounds from a handgun along Bagnell Dam Boulevard as a passenger in a moving vehicle. The man was transported to Lake Regional Hospital for evaluation and then to the Miller County Jail where he will be held pending official charges by the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office.