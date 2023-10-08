SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Law enforcement arrested a man after pursuing him across the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Kent Boyd, public information officer for the airport, said the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 8. A witness told airport police they’d seen a man standing near his truck, hitting the ground with what the witness believed was a machete.

The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to the airport, and when officers approached the man, he got in his truck and fled across airport property.

Boyd said the man rammed through a gate and ended up on the airfield during the pursuit.

The man drove back to the main passenger terminal, parked his truck and got out. He ran into the terminal and was arrested shortly after by airport police.

This was the third time airport police had made contact with the man in the last couple of weeks, according to Boyd.

No one was injured during the incident and there was no impact on flights or flight schedules.