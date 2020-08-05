Man appears to steal TV and dump dead duck at local animal rescue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue is accusing a man of stealing a donated TV and leaving behind the carcass of a dead duck on its property. Now, the rescue wants help identifying the man.

“Previously, a man fitting his description was told to leave,” the rescue said in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

“We believe he came back, intended to send a message with the duck carcass, and stole a TV while he was here.”

According to the video posted to the C.A.R.E. Facebook page, the rescue has contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Springfield Police Department.