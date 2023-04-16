GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for stealing a woman’s car at knifepoint.

According to a Facebook post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a Springfield woman reported she had been robbed while inside her open garage on April 1.

The woman told deputies she was unloading items from her car when a man armed with a knife approached her. The man, later identified as 47-year-old Daryll Lamont Carter, demanded money and the keys to her car.

Deputies searching the area later saw the stolen car being driven by a man matching Carter’s description.

When deputies tried to pull Carter over, he drove away but ran off the side of the road and crashed the car before being taken into custody.

Carter was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries from the crash. He was later booked into the Greene County Jail and is currently held without bond.

Charges against Carter are pending and have not yet been formally filed.