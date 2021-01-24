Mahomes’ turf toe may take weeks to heal, local doctor says

Kansas City, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes is playing with turf toe in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Turf toe is the sprain of the ligaments around the big toe.

“Those ligaments are supposed to stretch. But when they stretch too much, that’s where you can get injury,” Truman Medical Center Sports Medicine Physician, Dr. Margaret Gibson told FOX4.

Gibson says one of the best ways to heal turf toe, is to rest. Recovery time can sometimes last weeks, and may require surgery.

But right now, this isn’t an option for Mahomes, as the Chiefs fight for a spot in the Super Bowl. According to a FOX Sports report, Mahomes is playing with special orthotics.

The inside story on Patrick Mahomes injuries and good news for the Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be back in the line up for the #Chiefs today. @NFLonFOX #TBvsGB #NFLPlayoffs #Update #NFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/2VlLGxXdIx — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 24, 2021

“Depending on the player or position, an injury like turf toe can definitely last longer than a few weeks. He obviously has to have really great movement, he has to be really quick on the balls of his feet. So that really stresses that area a lot,” Gibson said.

Mahomes sustained the toe injury during the Chiefs divisional game against the Cleveland Browns.