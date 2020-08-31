Lost and Found Grief Center hosts memorial run for lost loved ones

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Families and friends gathered in Springfield today to celebrate the lives of their loved ones they’ve lost.

KOLR 10’s Madison Hever was at the event put on by the Lost and Found Grief Center.

Jamie Fields is the development director for the Lost and Found Grief Center.

“It’s a memorial walk or run for people that have lost someone,” Fields said. “This year, more than ever, our families really needed a way to honor loved ones, especially with the changes that have happened with traditional memorial services.”

The event, which is normally right before Memorial Day, was rescheduled due to COVID-19.

“…hoping to encourage social distancing and give people a space to safely remember the person they have lost,” Fields said. “We have planned, unplanned, and replanned multiple times but are thrilled with the turnout today. Everybody is respecting social distancing and having a great time.”

The event also featured a memorial garden with photos of families’ lost loved ones.

“Those are actual photos of people that have been lost and people walk down that path and share memories and thoughts of the person that they lost,” Fields said. “So, it’s been incredible to see the response that we’ve gotten there as well.”

Kyle Campbell said this memorial walk is a good way to heal after losing someone.

“I’m here today to celebrate a lost friend named Ryan Wester,” Campbell said. “He’s a dear friend to a lot of us… was a great man, great athlete… was a big person here, in Springfield, Missouri. A lot of people cared for him and loved him. I think it’s good for healing. I can tell you, personally, after this, it was tough to, kind of, rebound. Just having this as an outlet, it’s nice to just, kind of, pour out your emotions and things like that because losing somebody’s tough, especially when it’s all of a sudden.”