LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $660 million, and while players may face long odds to bring home the top prize, how do those chances stack up to other unlikely occurrences?

To will the Mega Millions prize, a player has to pick five numbers from 1 to 70, plus one Mega Ball, numbered 1 to 25. According to the Mega Millions website, the odds of getting that correct combo are 1 in 302.6 million.

If someone pulls off that feat, they will be a millionaire, 1 of 56.1 million in the world, as reported by Credit Suisse, or about 1.1% of the world’s population. Of that group, 22 million, or 39.1%, live in the United States.

If the odds of winning the big jackpot seem small, it is because they are. According to National Weather Service, the odds of someone getting struck by lightning during their lifetime are WAY higher at 1 in 15,300. The odds of dying in a tornado are slightly higher, at 1 in 5.7 million.

Attacks in the wild also hold a higher chance of happening. The International Shark Attack File reports the odds of being attached by a shark are 1 in 3.75 million, and to the National Park Service puts the odds for being attacked by a bear at 1 in 2.7 million.

Still, there are a few things with longer odds than a Mega Millions jackpot win. According to a report from Business Insider, there is a 1 in 182.1 TRILLION chance of your house getting hit by a meteor.

On the flip side, the NCAA says the odds of hitting a PERFECT bracket for the basketball championships by just flipping a coin to pick winners is 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808, or 9.2 quintillion.

Even with the long odds, the real winner in the Natural Stater are students. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reports that funding from ticket sales has topped $1.1 billion since 2009, allowing the state to award more than 675,000 scholarships.

The drawing for the $660 million jackpot is Friday at 11 p.m.