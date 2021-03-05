Longtime owners of Springfield, Lebanon “Steak N’ Shake” pass the torch to new family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Gary Leonard, owner of six local Steak N’ Shake restaurants announces his retirement after nearly 50 years with the company.

The Leonard family plans to pass the restaurant over to Mike and Lisa Stennett, who own several restaurant franchises, including Steak N’ Shake stores in Branson and Arkansas. The legacy of the Leonard family with Steak N’ Shake dates back to 1939 when Gary’s father Herb went to work for the company, according to a press release.

Mike Stennett’s family also has long ties to the SNS brand, as his father started working for the company in 1968.

“We would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to all the long-time associates we have had the pleasure of working with over the years,” Leonard says.

Stennett says they are going to do everything they can to keep things the way people have enjoyed them for decades.