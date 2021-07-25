Lone Pine house fire claims the lives of two more children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities confirm that the two children sent to the hospital after suffering injuries from a house fire have died.

On Friday, July 25, the Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of South Lone Pine Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find the home with heavy smoke and fire conditions. They located a 40-year-old female and three children – a 13-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, and a 6-year-old girl – during search-and-rescue operations.

All four were treated by firefighters and EMS on the scene and were taken to CoxHealth and Mercy hospitals. The adult and 6-year-old died on Friday. The other two children died Saturday evening.

The fire remains under investigation by the Bureau of Fire Prevention.

