Locals gather at Springfield City Hall for tenants rights rally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and many Missourians are still struggling to find work.

A local group gathered at the Springfield City Hall Saturday, March 6, calling for the city council to pass a “Tenant Bill of Rights.”

The group is called “STUN” which is short for Springfield Tenants Unite and was organized during the pandemic.

Organizers say STUN’s goal is to ensure safe, accessible, and affordable homes for everyone in the city.

“You know, there are people who are one or two paychecks away from an emergency,” said Rennie Auiler, a local renter. “Like getting evicted, not having money to pay your rent, not having money to pay your utilities. And when a situation like that happens, there needs to be something that renters can fall back on.”

STUN says the April 6 city council election will be important for the future of tenants rights.