Locals experience propane delivery delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Federal pipelines have put limits on how much propane companies can pull. MS Propane in Springfield explained that some people didn’t anticipate how much propane they would be using.

However, two families told KOLR10 they have been waiting on their propane delivery for more than a week. One family just received their delivery over the weekend, but an older couple will now be on their 10th day without heat.

Olivia Bentley’s in-laws are in their 70s. Carl has stage 4 lung cancer and his wife Valerie is his caretaker. Olivia said the two were expecting to receive their regular propane delivery however, on Feb. 4, they ran out. They’ve been going without heat or hot water ever since.

The same happened to Gary Nelson’s family who finally received propane on the 12th. Nelson put in the order on Jan. 26.

“Space heaters and get under the blankets,” said Nelson. “Send your kids to the neighbors to stay warm.”

MS Propane says a typical residential tank sitting at 25% would last a family 2.5 weeks in the winter. With this kind of weather in the Ozarks, MS Propane says 25% will only last a household 4 or 5 days.

It also has to deal with how customers pay for their propane service. MS Propane says many of the customers running low, or that are completely empty, choose to be on “will-call.”

“This is the first time in a couple of years we’ve had sustained cold weather,” said Drew Sandford, owner of MS Propane. “A lot of people choose to be on will-call, which means they call when they need gas. Well, they didn’t call when they needed gas until three days before they figured out the storm was bad.”

Stanford says many customers might not realize how low they are and choosing to manage their tank supply themselves is risky during weather like this.

MS Propane says they are fielding 400 to 500 calls a day for people needing propane. Meanwhile, they have a limited supply of trucks, that only are able to do 20 deliveries each per day.

Sanford says if you are completely out of propane or are around 5%, and have already contacted your supplier, the only thing you can really do is wait.

However, if you still have 20 or 25%, it would be helpful for companies if you would hold off on placing an order for a few days since your supply will likely last you through this week.

“You want to talk about unsung heroes…it’s these guys delivering fuel. It doesn’t matter what company it is. If we could snap our fingers and get everybody gas, we would do it, but we do have to work together with our customers and with the companies to figure out who’s in the greatest need to get them shuffled in first,” says Sanford.