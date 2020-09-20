Local start-up aims to change the lives of foster families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A group of men are coming together to help those who have stepped up to change the lives of children for the better.

A start-up organization called “Man Up” is one that aims to bring men in the area together to help single parent or foster families with projects or other odd jobs.

What is a pile of dirt and rock will eventually become a swimming pool for a foster family with three children. Members of the group “Man Up” dedicate their own time and money to make things like this happen, but coordinator Ryan Ingle says the families they work for deserve all the credit.

“Families that decide to take foster kids in their homes really are – they’re really local superheroes,” Ingle said. “These are kids that need parents, they need families, they need somebody to step up and just be a support for those kids.”

This mission is one close to the heart of Ingle.

And he knows the value that a few extra helping hands can provide for those that open their arms to foster children.

“Maybe they will have hopefully decided to stay if they were leaving the foster system,” Ingle said. “There is a huge need. There is always kids that need placement.”

And there’s always room for some extra help. Caleb Kindle has found a sense of purpose by donating his time during the last couple of years and hopes to keep it going for years to come.

“I’ve always wanted to be in an organization that will put a shovel in my hand and really put us on the ground – put boots on the ground and make a difference,” Kindle said. “The more relationships we build, maybe they can give us a good name to somebody else and we can keep helping.”

The group currently has about 20 men that volunteer their time.

They are always looking for more men or women to pitch in and help or donate. You can do that through their website, manupandgo.org.