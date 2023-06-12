SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many homeowners are eager to get their sprinklers turned on before the heat blasts the Ozarks, but lawn care services in the area have backlogs and waiting lists.

“There are so many repairs that need to be done and everyone’s so busy. So it’s hard to get someone out there right away,” says Joe Shepard.

Shepard owns Quality Irrigation, a Springfield sprinkler and irrigation service that has been in business for 16 years. He says his business has been turning customers away due to the increase in calls.

“We’re not taking customers. It’s the current time and a lot of the companies are the same way because they’re so backed up because you really can’t take customer orders and not do them a just job,” says Shepard.

In Springfield, the first step for getting sprinklers turned on is getting a backflow test. The test deadline was June 1.

“We have several hundred customers that we’ve sent letters out to let them know that we’re checking on this to make sure the last thing we want to do is have to make a disconnection of water services to that customer,” says Joel Alexander with City Utilities.

Jumping on scheduling your sprinkler services early next year could save you trouble.

“In the spring, try to call your irrigation company in March of the year. February is a good time to call,” said Shepard.