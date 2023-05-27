SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This Memorial Day weekend is billed with warm, sunny weather – which means swimming pools and aquatic centers across the Ozarks are starting to open for the season.

In Springfield, pools opened as early as 10 a.m. on May 27 with new safety precautions in place. Kids under the age of 11 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is also encouraging people to sign up for the Pool Connection, a new digital ID that includes each customer’s name, address, phone number and emergency contact information.

Outdoor admission at Springfield pools is $5 per adult and $4 for youth and seniors. Between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., admission is discounted to $1 (or free if you bring a non-perishable food item for donation). A full schedule for all of Springfield’s pools, as well as additional admission information and season pass information is available on the Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s website.

Pools in other Ozarks communities are also opening for the summer this weekend, including in Republic, Ozark, Nixa and Branson.

Republic Aquatic Center

Admission to the Republic Aquatic Center is $7.50 per person over age three ($6.50 for Republic residents). The Flow Rider surf simulator is an additional $3 per day.

The RAC also offers:

The Ozark Community Center Aquatic Facility and Grubaugh Outdoor Aquatic Facility

Ozark’s indoor aquatic facility boasts a lap pool and lazy river in addition to year-round swimming lessons. The OC indoor pool is open from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Grubaugh Outdoor Aquatics Facility is open May through August and is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and summer pass information is on the OC’s website.

Swimming lessons and a swim team are part of the lineup at the OC too, but do require advance registration.

Nixa Aquatics

The pools in Nixa opened for the season May 27 and stays open through Labor Day.

Open swim is available from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. It costs $5 for Nixa residents and $6 for non-residents.

Nixa also offers times for kids eight and under, as well as lap swim. More information on pool hours, swim lessons and season passes is available on the Nixa Parks and Recreation website.

Bolivar Recreation and Aquatic Center

Swim lessons are already underway in Bolivar, but the aquatic center just changed to summertime hours in time for the warmer temperatures.

Courtesy the Bolivar Recreation and Aquatic Center

The aquatic center offers a slide, diving boards, a zip line and even a rock wall. Classes and private parties can be held at the pool. For more information and to register, visit the Bolivar Parks and Recreation website.

Branson AquaPlex

With over 12,000 square feet, Branson’s aquatic park has lots of features for even the smallest swimmers. With a toddler slide and zero-depth entry leisure pools, eight lanes for lap swimming and a diving well, plus an aquatic climbing wall, there’s plenty to do at the AquaPlex.

The AquaPlex is open from May 27 to Labor Day. Daily admission is $6.50 per person or $5.50 for residents. Season passes are $72 for the first person, then $30 for each additional family member. Resident discounts are available for season passes.

More information on passes, admission and hours is available on the Branson AquaPlex website.