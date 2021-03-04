Local pharmacies in Missouri to see an increase in COVID-19 vaccines

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In a press conference on March 4, 2021, Gov. Parson announced local pharmacies will receive 15 percent of Missouri’s weekly vaccine allotment from the federal government.

“Local pharmacies are a trusted health care resource for many Missourians, so distributing vaccines to as many pharmacies as we can will help expand accessibility by providing a vast network of capable providers in every community,” said Governor Parson.

Gov. Parson’s office said the state has identified 161 pharmacies in 84 counties based on ability, location, and population. These pharmacies can 200 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines per week and will consistently receive this number of doses in addition to booster doses for the next three to four weeks.

Find the list of participating pharmacies here.