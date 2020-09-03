Local nonprofit works to provide tech industry opportunities for women and minorities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local non-profit is working to provide access to opportunities like coding for women and minorities.

The group is called The Geek Foundation and was created by two women who say they noticed a lack of diversity within the tech industry.

“A lot of these companies have large tech departments but they can never fill the positions,” Krista Peryer, Co-Founder of The Geek Foundation said.

A need Peryer hopes to meet through her non-profit the Geek Foundation.

“Our objective is not only to teach adults the skill-sets needed to get into tech jobs, it’s to create interest in tech in children as well,” Peryer said.

Peryer says as a child she remembers not having access to role models who shared her interests.

“To say hey you’re really good at math you’re really good at science you should go into the stem,” Peryer said.

She says representation matters.

“You know the conversations that are happening about facial recognition within AI we can’t have equal representation and understanding of how programs can work efficiently for every type of person unless we have equal representation in the field of people who are developing those things,” Peryer said.

Springfield resident Tamarr Maclin says he’s always had an interest in tech.

“I’ve always like how things kind of worked,” Maclin said.

But says as a Black male he was never pushed to pursue it.

“That’s difficult that’s a hard field to get into,” Maclin said.

However, he says he’s discovering just the opposite through his IT class at the Geek Foundation.

“They’re providing me with an opportunity to expand my mind and then that’s going to create opportunities that are going to open up different doors,” Maclin said.

Maclin’s in his second month of class and says he feels empowered to keep going.

“Don’t sell yourself short all you need to do is invest time,” Maclin said.

Once Maclin and his classmates finish their course they’ll have an opportunity to receive an A+ certification which is exactly what they need to break into the field plus 100 hours of work.

