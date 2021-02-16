Local group uses art to raise awareness for human trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to business insider, since 2007, almost 50,000 cases of human trafficking have been reported in the United States.

That’s an average of 150 calls per day.

A local group is using a creative way to raise awareness for human trafficking.

“They live a nightmare. A horrific nightmare,” said Robin Harrison, with local group Artists Against Trafficking.

“It’s not just physical abuse, it’s psychological,” said Madison Harrison, another member of Artists Against Trafficking.

“We think this happens in other worlds where there’s poverty,” said Robin. “The United States is one of the worst countries in the world for human trafficking. It’s our daughters, it’s our nieces. It’s not just out there, it’s people next door, it’s happening down I-44.”

Robin shared an example of someone who went through trafficking right here in the Springfield area.

“Not being aware that they were being dragged into a part of a sex trafficking,” said Robin. “It was several months, up to a year. They tried to get out because they were drugged, they couldn’t get out.”

“It makes it so much harder for them to be able to leave because they feel guilty, feel like they are part of the reason why they’re there,” said Madison. “It’s just like these mind games.”

Advocates emphasized the number of children involved in the multi-million dollar trafficking industry.

“Incidents of young children, babies, is growing. Young girls, 12 years old,” said Robin. “They’re children that have been lured against their will and drugged.”

And even if victims get out of the situation, they will still have to live with the trauma for the rest of their lives.

“It’s rape, it’s against humanity, it’s wrong,” said Robin. “It’s wrong and it’s happening under our noses and we’ve got to stop it.”

“A lot of survivors, they will struggle with suicidal thoughts and depression, a lot of trust issues,” said Madison.

“They deserve hope, they deserve compassion,” said Robin. “We need to become aware, we need to become involved, and we need to stop this in our country.”

If you would like to help, you can visit Nightlight or Oasis to donate.