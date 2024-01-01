SPRINGFIELD, Mo — It’s that time of year when gyms and fitness clubs prepare for a spike as people start their health journeys.

Local gyms and fitness facilities tell us they have seen an increase in activity already.

One of the owners at Rage Fitness, Sylas Shores, tells OzarksFirst that last year they had to put a pause on adding new members because the demand for the new year was so high.

“For us, we have a pretty consistent signup basis year-round,” Shores said.

Shores says gyms welcome the challenges being brought by an increasing number of memberships at the new year.

“We look forward to the time of year because it’s always great to see new faces,” Shores said. “That motivates us and I think that motivates other members to see new faces in here and getting after new goals.”

Fitness centers tell OzarksFirst they expect higher numbers of people to come through the doors early in the year, despite the nerves that come from starting a new gym.

“I’ve been going for nine, ten years and I’m still intimidated by people in the gym,” said Dalton Hansen.

Hansen has been going to gyms for years but just signed a new membership today.

“Why not? Why not yesterday?” Hansen said.

Shores says there are fluctuations throughout the year from a few members who don’t stick with it.

“Have a little goal with inside that program to chase down, and that’ll usually set you up for success because you’ll hit those little markers and that usually leads to that big goal,” Shores said.

Shores tells OzarksFirst the “intimidation factor” at gyms is all mental, and Hansen agrees.

“Nobody’s going to count your reps,” Hansen said. “Nobody’s count how many plates you’re doing. Like at the end of the day, nobody cares.”

“Just get started,” Shores said. “Don’t wait until like I’m going to start on Monday and keep putting it off. Just go in and start and just get moving.”

OzarksFirst spoke to a local yoga studio, who said while they didn’t see a spike in memberships, they did see more members attending classes on the first of the year.