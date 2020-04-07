Local first responders take extra precaution responding to emergencies

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– First responders now have extra steps to take when answering that emergency call.

They are putting on gloves and masks to protect against COVID-19.

Western Taney County fire officials told me earlier today that the added PPE does not affect their response time in Branson.

They have been training by putting on and taking off all extra equipment to where it is all now routine. The department added wearing gloves, protective safety glasses, and masks on all emergency calls in case someone has the coronavirus.

The fire district will also put a mask on anyone they believe is sick while they are out at an emergency.

Berndt says, “When we interact with somebody, we assume that they have COVID and take the precautions for that.”

The fire district is having to use part of their gear in place of medical gowns.

Berndt says, “We can’t come up with gowns at all. We’re going along with the mask, we don’t have an overabundance, but we can make that work. But we have no gowns. And so we tell our first responders to put on their wildland gear, which is fire fighting clothing that’s lighter, thinner than a regular structural fire fighting gear. If we believe they’ve been exposed to it, they can take it off. We can take it to the fire station and wash it”.