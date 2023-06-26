SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fireworks sales skyrocket this time of year as people buy for get-togethers, parties and cookouts.

With the July 4th weekend just days away, fire officials are emphasizing the importance of firework safety.

In Battlefield, fireworks are allowed but only the week of July 1st- 6th.

“Battlefield City is allowed due to ordinance,” said Chris Zeller, captain in the Battlefield Fire Protection District. “It’s always a busy time for us. More fires come out on July 4th than any other time of the year. So we are getting prepared.“

The Springfield Fire Department says that fireworks, including sparklers and novelty items, are illegal within city limits without a permit and being caught with them could leave you with a decent fine.

It is important to remember that even legal fireworks can be dangerous, resulting in injury or even house fires if not used properly.

With the heat rolling in, authorities are urging buyers to take extra precautions.

“There’s usually a thousand injuries a year contributed to that, thousands of injuries a year contributed to fireworks and that’s carelessness,” says Zeller. “They need to be supervised.”