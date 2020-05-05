LOCAL FARMERS MARKET GRAND OPENING

HOLLISTER, MO- The all new Hollister Farmers Market finally opened today after being unable to launch at the beginning of April due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Operated under the management of State of the Ozarks, the Hollister Farmers Market will be held every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 29 on the empty lot that used to house the Culligan Water Plant, at 108 Chad Lane in Hollister.

It gives me a very warm feeling, a very excited feeling. We are all about the community, the Ozark community yes and the Hollister community and this area. To be able to get folks to come out here, and get out of their house a little bit in a safe environment, man it just makes me happy. I could turn cartwheels if I wasn’t so big….and if I could turn cartwheels.” Dale Grubaugh/ Co Manager of Hollister Farmers Market

Dale Grubaugh had previously helped other companies run their farmers market in the Branson area. He says opening his own is very special. “That’s kind of an emotional moment for me. This is not me working for somebody else. This is me working for this community, for this city, working for us.”