Springfield doctor warns people to be careful during winter weather advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As the dangerously cold temperatures continue, emergency rooms are preparing to see a wave of weather-related injuries.

Dr. Tom Lewis with Mercy Hospital explained this is the type of weather where he sees patients suffering from head, ankle, or wrist fractures because of a fall.

Accidental carbon monoxide poisonings from people using propane gas is also common, according to Dr. Lewis.

“As we get closer and closer to zero, people can get frostnip or skin damage in a matter of minutes,” said Dr. Lewis. “Loose-fitting layers make a big difference. A tight-fitting boot or a tight gloves can actually contribute to frostbite or frostnip because it doesn’t allow for good circulation.”

Dr. Lewis advises people to check the batteries in their carbon monoxide detectors and senior citizens should invest in rubber feet for their walkers to avoid slipping on the ice.

