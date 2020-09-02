Local church works to give food to families that need it

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –A group of church congregations and other non-profits are working to help keep food on the table for local families.

This will be the Glenstone Baptist Church’s fifth food giveaway. The church is partnered with the USDA and Missouri Baptist Disaster relief.

Joe Gawel serves as a deacon and says the group recently joined local efforts to help give back.

The church served 80 families during its first event.

“Once word gets out that there’s a food giveaway lots of people show up,” Gawel said.

And has actually doubled its reach.

“Just within a couple of hours it’s all distributed,” Gawel said.

He says the food is free no questions asked.

“There was a lady driving down Glenstone wondering where she’s going to get some groceries for her family and she just so happen to see our sign and people pulling into our parking lot and so she was able to get some groceries, blessed her and her family,” Gawel said.

Grand Oak Mission Center serves as the distribution point.

“Some of the locations take as little as six minutes to unload the pallets and there were more people that were asking for it,” David Jackson with the Grand Oak Mission Center said.

Jackson says it’s exciting to see a need being met.

“There are always those that are falling through the cracks that need help and assistance and this is just another way to help try and do that,” Jackson said.

16 groups including Glenstone Baptist participate in the food giveaways.

Glenstone Baptist Church’s food giveaway is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m.

The event takes place in the church’s parking lot.