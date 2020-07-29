Local businesses want protection from COVID lawsuits in stimulus bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Business owners around the country, and here in Springfield, want protection from COVID-19 related lawsuits in the next stimulus bill.

Metropolitan Grill is one of those businesses. They do contract tracing and customers have to fill out a form before entering the restaurant.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants business protection in the next stimulus bill as well.

With the protection, courts would most likely throw out a case that has no signs of gross negligence.

An example of a situation where a business could get sued would be if that business was not following state and local guidelines.

Pappo’s Pizzeria also has safety measures in place and that gives owner Christopher Galloway some relief from the thought of a lawsuit. They also have a note on the door basically saying, “Enter at your own risk”.