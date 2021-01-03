Local artist turns frozen snow into art sculpture at the Nelson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local artist is using the frozen snow at The Nelson-Atkins Art Museum to create a sculpture.

Bryan Morris said it took him about four hours to make a sea dragon on the lawn of the museum.

He started with piling up as much snow as possible and then used a scraper to carve out the different shapes.

“I start with my shovel and then I start dragging it all over the middle and start piling it up,” Morris said. “Slowly, slowly, slowly, it starts to form into something.”

Morris said he isn’t able to create these sculptures every year, so when Kansas city does get a few inches of snow, he always makes one at the museum.