Suspects in Willard double murder found in California could soon return to Greene County

WILLARD, Mo. — Though he believes the primary suspects are already in custody, Willard Police Chief Tom McClain confirmed an investigation regarding the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul is still ongoing; noting that additional arrests are not out of the question.

McClain addressed a room of reporters on Thursday, delivering a few new pieces of information regarding the investigation.

Two of the four people charged, Duncan Bogle and Theresa Cox, allegedly fled to California but were discovered and arrested by U.S. Marshalls. At the moment, McClain said Thursday, Bogle and Cox are in the process of being brought back to Greene County, Missouri.

McClain thanked the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Walnut Grove Police Department – all of which are playing some role in this investigation.

The press conference took place at the Willard Police Department Headquarters. You can watch the full conference live below.