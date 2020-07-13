LIVE UPDATES: City Council to vote on mask ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield City Council will vote to pass a masking ordinance Monday night.

If the masking ordinance is passed, here is what will happen:

Take effect Thursday, July 16

Expire in 90 days, unless council changes the date

Not wearing a face-covering could result in a $100 fine for individuals and businesses

Anyone older than 12 must wear a covering in public; encouraged for ages 3-11

People with certain health conditions, trouble breathing, are exempt

According to the director of public information & civic engagement for the City of Springfield, Cora Scott, 84 people have signed up to speak in favor and against the ordinance.

“The addition of the face-covering requirement will help us from having to step backward and have to close down the economy more,” said Scott.

Scott explains what the masking rule will be.

“Require people to wear these face coverings when they’re in spaces where there are other people,” Scott said. “When you’re in public areas. If you’re not in a public area, you won’t be required to wear.”

And explains how the rule will be enforced, if the ordinance passes.

“We’re hoping that people see it as just the right thing to do, you’re not going to see police officers necessarily arresting people on the street for not wearing a mask, but we do have penalties in place that you can get ticketed,” Scott said.

