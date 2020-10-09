LIVE UPDATES: 2020 Governor’s Debate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The first debate between Governor Mike Parson, State Auditor Nicole Galloway, and gubernatorial candidates Rik Combs (Libertarian) and Jerome Bauer (Green Party) is under way.

On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, the four candidates took to the stage of the Missouri Theatre in Columbia to debate and discuss a number of timely issues, the most prominent of which being the State of Missouri’s COVID-19 response.

KOLR10 Reporter Bailey Strohl began documenting the debate on Twitter.

First question: The most recent report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force listed Missouri in the red zone for COVID-19 cases, among the top ten state's nationally…how do you rate the state's response to the coronavirus? — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 9, 2020

While Galloway, a democrat, took the debate’s first question regarding COVID-19 as an opportunity to highlight what she calls faults in the Parson administration’s response, the Governor took it as an opportunity to promise increased testing efforts.

Answer from Galloway: "We need a complete reset on our strategy. I have outline a plan based on data, on containment, on mitigation, on masks." 1/2 — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 9, 2020

Galloway: "When Governor Parson was asked if he took responsibility to his response to this virus, he said no, and compared it to cars crashes. this has been a failed test of leadership." 2/2 — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 9, 2020

Answer from Parson: We've taken a balanced approach from day one." Parson says Missouri has went from 2,000 tests a week to over 125,000 today. He says he plans to have testing at all schools in the state in a couple of weeks. — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 9, 2020

State Auditor Nicole Galloway

Libertarian Rik Combs

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Green Party Candidate Jerome Bauer

As the debate continued Friday, the candidates were given an opportunity to discuss their respective stances on police funding, violent crime prevention, and civil unrest responses.

QUESTION: As Governor, are additional steps necessary to address crime? What do you propose? — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 9, 2020

Parson says we need more police officers. He claims the state is prepared to make that happen because of the special session. — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 9, 2020

Galloway says she's introduced a comprehensive plan to get to the root of crime. "I stand with 90% of Missourians that want to see some common sense gun safety rules like background checks." — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 9, 2020

During the candidates’ discussion on police funding, Rik Combs, an Air Force veteran, said he would never side with the Black Lives Matter movement or Antifa, both of which he classified as “Marxist” organizations.

Combs states he thinks Missouri's emphasis needs to be on drugs and gangs. Combs wants a task force involving federal agents, state police, and local law enforcement. — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 9, 2020

Soon after, the entire debate stage would turn to the broader topic of social justice reform.

QUESTION: If elected Governor, what, if any, social justice changes would you advocate for? — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 9, 2020