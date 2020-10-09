LIVE UPDATES: 2020 Governor’s Debate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The first debate between Governor Mike Parson, State Auditor Nicole Galloway, and gubernatorial candidates Rik Combs (Libertarian) and Jerome Bauer (Green Party) is under way.
On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, the four candidates took to the stage of the Missouri Theatre in Columbia to debate and discuss a number of timely issues, the most prominent of which being the State of Missouri’s COVID-19 response.
KOLR10 Reporter Bailey Strohl began documenting the debate on Twitter.
While Galloway, a democrat, took the debate’s first question regarding COVID-19 as an opportunity to highlight what she calls faults in the Parson administration’s response, the Governor took it as an opportunity to promise increased testing efforts.
As the debate continued Friday, the candidates were given an opportunity to discuss their respective stances on police funding, violent crime prevention, and civil unrest responses.
During the candidates’ discussion on police funding, Rik Combs, an Air Force veteran, said he would never side with the Black Lives Matter movement or Antifa, both of which he classified as “Marxist” organizations.
Soon after, the entire debate stage would turn to the broader topic of social justice reform.