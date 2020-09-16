LIVE: Procession held in Marshfield for Webster County Sergeant Justin Burney

MARSHFIELD, Mo.- A procession was held Wednesday afternoon for fallen Webster County Sergeant Justin Burney.

Sergeant Burney died in a car accident last week.

The procession route went down Spur Drive from West Jackson Street to Banning Street between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

“The Webster County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming amount of support from our communities, as we mourn the loss of Sergeant Justin Burney,” the Sheriff’s Office posted.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Justin Burney, 26, was killed after a vehicle traveled off the left side of eastbound I-44, crossed through the median cable to the other side, and struck Bruney’s vehicle.